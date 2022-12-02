Galion Kiwanis Club hopes to help those in need this holiday season

GALION- The Galion Kiwanis Club recently changed the name of their Christmas program.

Previously called “Toys for Tots,” the name is now “Galion Kids Toy Drive,” so as not to conflict with the annual Christmas program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps.

The local project to provide help to local families in need has now evolved into a more comprehensive program. To reflect this deeper involvement with the holiday needs of the less fortunate local children, the overall project will now be known as the Kiwanis Kids Christmas Fund.

During the donation stage of the program last year, Galion Kiwanis received an anonymous gift of $4,000 from a generous citizen. The donor’s only request was that Kiwanis use the gift to help local children in any way possible.

“Since we had already received donations intended to provide toys to our kids, we decided to purchase coats, hats, and gloves to help families defray this vital winter expense,” Kiwanis President Doug Greene said in November.

The need for adequate winter clothing is considered a constant worry for many local parents.

“Although we want to continue our commitment to making sure that local kids have toys to open on Christmas morning,” Greene continued, then added, “We felt we were in a wonderful position to increase the kind of help we could offer to our citizens.”

In many instances, the cost of purchasing winter wear for kids far exceeds the cost of toys. Galion Kiwanis plans to be available to help families make their Christmas season happy.

“We are going to do our best to get every child in the program a toy or toys that the parents have requested,” Greene explained. “However, we wanted to make it clear to everyone that we are here to help these families in whatever ways the parents need most.”

Greene says he is humbled every year at the generosity of the community and deems it a “blessing” that so many people happily donate to the Kiwanis Kids Christmas Fund.

Those who would like to donate can send to: Galion Kiwanis PO. Box 872, Galion 44833.

Donations can also be made in person at the Galion Chamber of Commerce located at 138 Harding Way W. in Uptowne Galion.

