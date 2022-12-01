UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS

Candy Cane Hike

Thursday, December 1 – Saturday, December 31 Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline

The Crawford Park District invites Take a stroll through Lowe-Volk Park looking for candy canes as you go. Each one will have a line of a poem for you to read. Once you finish your hike, stop at the front desk of the Nature Center to collect your prize! (The poem will be out all the time; you can only collect your prize when the Nature Center is open.) Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Homeschool in Nature: Great Lakes

Thursday, December 1 10am & 2pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline

Crawford County is part of the Lake Erie watershed, and this month the Crawford Park District homeschoolers will discover the incredible size and worth of ALL the Great Lakes. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5–12-year-old. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Face to Face: Snakes

Saturday, December 3 2pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea to meet the snakes of the Nature Center face to face! There will be opportunities to touch and/or hold an Eastern Foxsnake, an Eastern Milksnake, and a Corn Snake. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Little Explorers: Evergreens

Monday, December 5 5pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline

Little Explorers is an interactive program for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and developing toddlers’ and preschoolers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore evergreens and their cones! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

