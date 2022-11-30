Galion-Crestline Chamber’s auction being held

GALION- The 2022 Holiday Open House & Auction is once again a hybrid event. What is a “hybrid event?” A hybrid event has both a virtual (online) and in-person components.

The virtual event, which will be only the silent auction, is now open and will close at 8 AM on Friday, December 2nd. No silent auction items will be at the in-person event, however the chamber will be open on select days to preview the silent auction items .

The in-person part of the hybrid event will begin at 5:00 pm at The Hub at Village Square in Crestline on Thursday, December 1. The in-person event will include a cost to attend of $20 per ticket. Costs, as it relates to food service, are causing us to experience an increase in expenses to host the in-person event. However, we are going to be giving $10 in raffle tickets for every ticket purchased.