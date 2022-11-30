Council tackles multiple legislation matters

GALION- Galion City Council members gathered Uptowne on Nov. 22 for their regular meeting inside the Municipal Building.

No citizens addressed the council, but after approving the minutes from their early November meeting, multiple items were discussed and carried to vote.

These included a second reading of an ordinance to allow Galion residents to possess consumer grade fireworks and have the option to use them on their property. Over the summer, this authority was returned to localities. Council members agreed to a third reading with input from the public and more from Director of Law Thomas Palmer.

Two weeks after its introduction, the ordinance to petition the county on annexing roughly 48 acres of the Powers Reservoir back into Galion City limits was then analyzed. The potential issue of infringement on nearby residents was put to rest by a survey revealing it will not be an issue.

Mayor Tom O’Leary said there is “no urgency” for a final vote in November on the annexation, as he believes it is not an emergency.

Ordinances for emergency services funding for radio communications and grant reimbursements passed unanimously.

This was followed by ordinances 2022-95 and 96; both involve entering into tentative agreements with the city’s local trade unions, particularly firefighters and police.

O’Leary added that Galion is fortunate to have relative labor peace.

“If you look around, that’s not the case in other towns in our area or state,” he said, then added, “We pay to get good people and to keep good people…we don’t want them to lose motivation and the excellent job they should.”

The mayor said the 5% annual wage and benefits increase could be eaten up by a health insurance cost increases.

There is not much change in the language part of agreement, per the mayor, other than changes to the clarification on overtime and a limitation on previously unlimited sick leave payout.

The measure, however, did not pass unanimously last Tuesday due to Council Member at Large Paula Durbin voting no.

After the 2023 budget was analyzed Nov. 21 in finance committee, Mayor O’Leary asked council members to go through it and find any specific questions.

He said the budget is “a challenging process this year for a lot reasons” and the auditor’s offices recognizes there will be adjustments.

Lastly, leaf pick up in Galion concluded Nov. 23 but the city may keep a crew out until streets are ankle-deep in snow.

