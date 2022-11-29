GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 22
Galion conducted a well-being check on Libby Lane for Crestline Police Department.
Circle K made a report of a male stealing multiple items.
There was a non-injury accident reported near Valero.
Nov. 23
A male was arrested on a warrant on Smith Street.
There was a driver cited for running a red light on Portland Way North.
Officers arrested a male on a warrant on Galion Arm Court.
Nov. 25
A license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle on Trachsel Place.
Nov. 26
A male was transported to the Crawford County Sherriffs Office until sober from Liberty Street.
A male reported he hit a mailbox on Sixth Avenue. He was cited for failure to control.
Officers arrested a male on a disorderly conduct after returning a second time near Dollar General.
Nov. 27
There was a summons issued for disorderly conduct at Granny’s Kitchen.
A driver was cited for failure to stop after a non-injury accident.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.