GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 22

Galion conducted a well-being check on Libby Lane for Crestline Police Department.

Circle K made a report of a male stealing multiple items.

There was a non-injury accident reported near Valero.

Nov. 23

A male was arrested on a warrant on Smith Street.

There was a driver cited for running a red light on Portland Way North.

Officers arrested a male on a warrant on Galion Arm Court.

Nov. 25

A license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle on Trachsel Place.

Nov. 26

A male was transported to the Crawford County Sherriffs Office until sober from Liberty Street.

A male reported he hit a mailbox on Sixth Avenue. He was cited for failure to control.

Officers arrested a male on a disorderly conduct after returning a second time near Dollar General.

Nov. 27

There was a summons issued for disorderly conduct at Granny’s Kitchen.

A driver was cited for failure to stop after a non-injury accident.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

