Pioneer Recognizes AMC Masonry Contractors with 2022 Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the Year

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is proud to announce AMC Masonry Contractors as the Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the year. Inspired by Ralph Phillips and Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company, this 16-year tradition is one of great honor. The award was created to recognize outstanding businesses who support the goals, mission, and excellence of Pioneer.

AMC President, Brad Geissman and Vice-President, Spencer Shipman along with their families, joined Pioneer administrators, past recipients, and members of the community to receive their award in recognition. Mr. Grant Brocwell, Pioneer Masonry Instructor, nominated AMC for the award and expressed his gratitude for all they have done to encourage and assist the students of Pioneer. AMC Masonry Contractors have provided job shadowing, field trips, and mentorship opportunities as well as the donation of materials for lab and contest use in the Pioneer Masonry program. Additionally, Geissman and Shipman have served as members of Pioneer’s advisory board for the past 10 years and are an essential link to the industry.

Pioneer’s Culinary Arts program hosted the event with a full course evening. Students showcased their skills to serve a delicious menu of specialties to our honorees. It is an honor to recognize our business partners; Pioneer is thankful for their continued support.

Pioneer Career and Technology Center has been providing quality career-technical education to high school juniors and seniors for 50 years. We serve over 1,100 students representing over 35 Career Tech Programs and 14 partner schools and offer adult education programs. Visit our website at www.PioneerCTC.edu.

Left to Right: Greg Nickoli, Pioneer Superintendent; Grant Brocwell, Pioneer Masonry Instructor; Spencer Shipman, Vice-President AMC; Brad Geissman, President AMC. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_Business-of-the-Year.jpg Left to Right: Greg Nickoli, Pioneer Superintendent; Grant Brocwell, Pioneer Masonry Instructor; Spencer Shipman, Vice-President AMC; Brad Geissman, President AMC. Photo submitted