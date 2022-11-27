The Crestline Lions Club along with the Crestline Fire Department is sponsoring a Free Diabetes Awareness Health Screening on Wednesday November 30th, 2022. The screening will take place from 10:00am to 6:00pm in the Rite Aid parking lot in Crestline.

The Ohio Department of Health’s CORE-4 Health Screening Unit will be on site providing Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, BMI, and Cholesterol screenings.

The Crestline Lions Club, with the support of the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), is working to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and improve the lives of those living with diabetes.

This is the Crestline Lions Club’s project for Diabetes Awareness Month and members will be volunteering at the event.

The Crestline Lions Club and Club Branch meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The Crestline Lions Club meets at 7pm in the basement of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline and the Club Branch meets at Noon in the meeting room at VFW Post 2920.

The club is always looking for new members and anyone interested can call Membership Chair Clayton Herold at 419-689-3711.