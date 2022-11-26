Posted on by

Give thanks for good health by donating blood or platelets


As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.

Give thanks and give back – now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15:

Crawford County

Bucyrus

11/28/2022: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bucyrus High School, 900 W. Perry Street

12/6/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Amvets Post 27 – Bucyrus, 235 E Galen St

Galion

12/2/2022: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northmor High School, 7819 Ohio 19

12/13/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way N

North Robinson

12/7/2022: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Colonel Crawford High School, 2303 State Route 602

Richland County

Butler

11/25/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community Building, 21555 Pealer Mill Rd

Lexington

12/8/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Heartland Church, 2505 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd S

Mansfield

11/22/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crossroads Church, 1188 Park Ave West

11/22/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lexington Senior Center, 67 East Main Street

11/23/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall

11/26/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall

11/30/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall

12/1/2022: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Peter’s High School, 111 West First Street

12/7/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall

12/10/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1951 Middle-Bellville Road

12/14/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall

Shelby

12/8/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shelby High School, 1 Whippet Way

12/9/2022: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pioneer Career & Tech Center, 27 Ryan Rd

12/14/2022: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., K of C Hall, 208 Vernon Road

