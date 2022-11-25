UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, November 26 5:30pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for fall are:

Saturn – is back in the night sky and is an amazing object to observe due to its distinct ring. Titan is the largest of its 82 moons and might be visible.

Jupiter – will be rising later, with opportunities to see four moons around this giant gas planet.

Milky Way – lots of objects in the central region of our galaxy.

M4 – globular cluster 5,500 light years away, found in Scorpius, and containing more than 100,000 stars.

Lagoon Nebula (M8) – is found in Sagittarius and is a giant cloud of gas and dust creating young stars.

Eagle Nebula (M16) – young open cluster 7000 light years away found in the constellation Serpens.

Omega Nebula (M17) – also known as Swan Nebula, Checkmark Nebula, Lobster Nebula, and the Horseshoe Nebula, is 6000 light years away, and is 15 light years in diameter.

M22 – near the galactic bulge, this elliptical globular cluster can be found 10,000 light years away and has some of the oldest known stars in the sky.

There are a lot of other objects to view. What we see will depend on what the clouds are doing.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Nature Hike

Sunday, November 27 2pm Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Rd.

The last flowering plants and insects of the year can be seen along the trail at Sears Woods. Everything from dragonflies to migrating warblers is possible during this time of seasonal transition. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley for a late autumn hike through this mature forest. Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Book Club

Wednesday, November 30 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Calling all book lovers! The Crawford Park District Book Club is looking for new members to join. Each month we will read and discuss a book that relates to the flora and fauna of nature. Fiction, non-fiction, comedies, tragedies, mysteries, classics, all types are welcomed and enjoyed. Come on out with a book of your choice, join in the discussion, and enjoy book of the month-themed snacks like trail mix, huckleberries, and even bear claws! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

The last flowering plants and insects of the year can be seen along the trail at Sears Woods. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_SearsWoods2.jpg The last flowering plants and insects of the year can be seen along the trail at Sears Woods.