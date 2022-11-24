Three Colonel Crawford Seniors and their family members were guests of the Col. Crawford Lions at their November dinner meeting. These students were honored as C.C. Lions Students of the Month. Each received a commemorative certificate and a check for one hundred dollars.

Maria Smith is the October Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Toby and Amy Smith. Maria is a member of the National Honor Society, serves on Student Council, serves as president of the LEO Club and is a member of Young Life. She participates in both track and cross country.

Miss Smith is a member of 4-H Club Dairy Maids and Gents, having served as past president and also serves on the Crawford County Fair Board. Maria is a member of Bucyrus Holy Trinity and is active in the youth group.

Maria’s choice of college is undecided, but she plans to major in Early Child Development

The November Student of the Month is Parker Ketterman. He is the son of Kyle Ketterman, and Amanda and Jeff Delehoy. Parker is Senior Class President.

As a member of the C.C. football team, Parker earned 1st Team N-10 status for both offense and defense, and honorable mention on All Ohio as a junior. He is also a 3-year baseball team letterman.

Parker plans to attend college and earn a degree in radiology.

The Student of the Month for January, 2023 is Emma Scott. She is the daughter of Brad and Kim Scott. Emma serves as president of NHS this year and has earned Academic letters. She is a member of the Academic Challenge Team.

Miss Scott is a member of LEO Club and participates in the Bucyrus Backpack program. She attends St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sulphur Springs.

During her junior volleyball year, Emma earned several honors. This year, she was named to the 1st Team All N-10, 1st Team All District N-10 and was invited to play in the district All-Star Match. Emma is also on the track team.

Emma plans to attend a four-year college where she intends to major in biology.

Pictured left to right: Maria Smith, Parker Ketterman, Emma Scott. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_send-to-media-St-of-Mo-2022.jpg Pictured left to right: Maria Smith, Parker Ketterman, Emma Scott.