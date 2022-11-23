GHS students participate in athlete exchange

GALION – Select student-athletes from Galion High School (GHS) shadowed Shelby High School student-athletes for the day on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In turn, Shelby High School student-athletes visited GHS earlier in the week.

Schools in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (MOAC) have established a student-athlete exchange program in an effort to promote good sportsmanship, the sharing of ideas, and student leadership. Each year, the MOAC schools select a partner district with whom they “exchange” student-athletes. The district then selects eight underclassmen who demonstrate leadership potential to visit their partner school for a day.

“This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes to further develop their social skills, better understand one another, and, hopefully, form some new friendships,” said Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “This initiative is just one of the many leadership opportunities we provide our students at Galion High School.”

This year, Galion has selected five juniors and three sophomores to participate in the exchange – Wyatt Estep, Cameron Eckert, Miranda Stone, Gabe Ivy, Ce Ce Campbell, Braxton Prosser, Maddie Wegesin, and Max Albert. Programs represented include Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Swimming, Track, Cheerleading, Cross Country, Marching Band, Baseball, Wrestling, Soccer, and Football.

“These students are leaders in the classroom and on the athletic fields. We are proud to have these eight talented athletes represent Galion High School and the greater Galion Community,” said Kyle Baughn, Galion athletic director.

MOAC schools establish program