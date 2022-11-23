Crossroads gives back to the community

BUCYRUS – The Crossroads Family of Companies is giving back to the community this holiday season thanks to a unique partnership with the United Way of Crawford County. Crossroads owners Jason and Justin McMullen recently presented Amber Wertman, Executive Director of the United Way of Crawford County, with a check for $12,500. These funds were raised during Crossroads’ open house event hosted last month; therefore, much of the credit goes to all the individuals who purchased a pre-sale ticket and helped Crossroads meet its fundraising goal.

The McMullen brothers began partnering with the United Way in 2013 and have since donated a total of $107,025 to the organization to help improve lives and strengthen communities. The McMullens proudly support the efforts of the United Way of Crawford County because this organization actively works to advance the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all.

To find out more about how you can be part of the change in your area, please visit the United Way website at www.unitedway.org. To find out more about the Crossroads Family of Companies, we invite you to explore our website at www.crossroadscandles.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/crossroadsfamilyco.

Crossroads owners Jason and Justin McMullen recently presented Amber Wertman, Executive Director of the United Way of Crawford County, with a check for $12,500. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_United-Way-Check-Donation-2022.jpg Crossroads owners Jason and Justin McMullen recently presented Amber Wertman, Executive Director of the United Way of Crawford County, with a check for $12,500. Photo submitted

Fundraising efforts benefit United Way of Crawford County