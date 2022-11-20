2022 Crestline Santa Parade

CRESTLINE- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) is pleased to announce the Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday November 27th at 4pm.

The parade will start at the corner of Union Street and Thoman Street next to the Crestline United Methodist Church and will end at the Crestline Public Library. The Parade route will be Thoman Street south to Bucyrus Street, then Bucyrus Street east to Seltzer Street, Seltzer Street north to Cross Street, Cross Street west to Columbus Street, and then Columbus Street north to the Crestline Public Library Parking Lot.

The parade will be led by VFW Post 2920, and the Crestline Police and Fire Departments. Santa will be at the end of the parade on a horse drawn carriage provided annually by Tom and Sally Glauer of Crestline.

Santa will meet with children at the Crestline Public Library starting at 4:30pm and a Children’s Christmas Movie will be shown at 5:30pm. Light refreshments will be available.

Any businesses or organizations wishing to participate in the parade should contact Emily Langdon at 567-303-5475.

The Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday November 27th at 4pm. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_Image-3-.jpeg The Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday November 27th at 4pm. Photo is courtesy of Robyn Almanson Photography