GHS launches ROAR program

GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.

ROAR has been active at the primary, intermediate and middle schools for three years now, but this is the first year for the high school.

“We are proud to expand the ROAR program, with the help of grant funding, to all of our schools and give students the opportunity to enrich their educational experiences with academic assistance and new programming,” said Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding.

ROAR participants at the high school level also gain access to career connections through Galion’s existing work-study programs and the newly established Carpentry Skills program. Tasha Stanton, GHS Principal said, “ROAR is a great way to offer participating students the opportunity for academic assistance while providing opportunities to discover new interests that they may have otherwise never discovered.”

The Carpentry Skills program and apprenticeship opportunities were made possible through a partnership with the Indiana-Kentucky-Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship. Jeremy Dennis, Representative of the Indiana-Kentucky-Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters said, “We are excited to expand our program offerings to Galion High School and inspire more young people to discover a passion for carpentry.” Participating students can earn 12 credits required for high school graduation and an additional, industry-recognized Ohio Carpenters Pre-Apprenticeship Program Certificate of Completion.

ROAR at GHS was made possible by the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant that was awarded to GHS in the amount of $200,000. ROAR Program Manager Violeta Chinni said, “This funding has made it possible to finally expand ROAR to the high school, and we are so grateful to bring these opportunities to the high school students.” The program’s start date at GHS was Monday, October 17.

ROAR meets Monday through Friday in the morning from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., and in the afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students can enroll in the GHS ROAR program via this form: https://forms.gle/pu71hTYbr79QbgMp9 or by calling the school office. For more information, contact Violeta Chinni, ROAR Program Manager, at [email protected]