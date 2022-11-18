Galion BOE celebrates students

GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education began their regular October meeting celebrating their Tigers. The board recognized four students who have represented resiliency throughout the month of October. Those students were Liam Stitzel, second grade; Megan Bailey, fifth grade; Pheonix Hunter, sixth grade; and Morgan Keener, 12th grade.

In September, Galion City Schools introduced the newly established Profile of a Tiger. Each month the district focuses on a specific trait in and outside of the classroom, continuing to develop these competencies in each and every Galion student. October highlighted the first trait of resilience. On behalf of the Board of Education and Galion City Schools, congratulations to these outstanding students who are helping define what it means to be a Tiger.

“As a district, we have defined resilience as learning from past challenges, focusing on one’s circle of control and utilizing strengths and support systems to overcome challenges,” said Superintendent Allerding. “It is important that as a district, we acknowledge and celebrate our students who embody the skills we consider necessary to be successful Galion Graduates.”

Ohio School Board Association members were also in attendance to recognize Dennis Long, a current board of education member, for his dedication and service to the OSBA and its Board of Trustees. The entire board was also recognized for their dedication to education.

Moving into regular business, the board went on to discuss past meeting minutes, employee contracts and other operational services agreements. Included in this month’s Treasurer’s Report was the November Five-Year Forecast, which is updated twice a year in May and November.

“The school district, like all of us, is facing the impacts of inflation and increasing costs,” said Galion Schools Treasurer Charlene Parkinson. “With our diligence, the cash balance is projected to remain positive through 2026; however, recent events and the impacts of HB110 on state funding are presenting challenges.”

Superintendent Allerding presented recent safety initiatives and updates to the Board. In her presentation, she discussed the implementation of a new CrisisAlert System through Centegix, which is an alert system for school staff that, with the push of a button, will notify administrators and first responders in the event of an emergency. GCSD will be the first school district in Ohio to implement this system. Additionally, Allerding shared information about her recent meeting with the Ohio Schools Safety Center, reviewing their safety assessment findings.

Through the Board of Education’s discussions, they reiterated their focus on the free and reduced lunch program. The federal grant that underwrote the cost of school meals and made both breakfast and lunch free to all families during the pandemic has expired for the 2022-23 school year. Families must now fill out the free and reduced lunch application to qualify for these services.

“This is a change from the last two years of school,” said Allerding. “It is critical for our families to complete this application because, without it, students will not qualify for free or reduced meal services. We encourage all of our families to apply, regardless of income status.”

