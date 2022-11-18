Use of fireworks within Galion discussed by council

GALION- Galion City Council members held their regular meeting Nov. 8 inside the Uptowne Municipal Building.

After approving minutes from the prior gathering in late October, a resident joined them to thank the city for adding street lights onto Route 61, so he can see his driveway and any deer that might cross. He said his neighbors all liked the addition, too.

Multiple items were analyzed by members, starting with a discussion on allowing Galion residents to possess consumer grade fireworks and ignite them on their property should they choose. Over the summer, this authority was returned to localities via Home Rule by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Council members agreed that when it comes to fireworks, there is a difference between using them within the city versus outside its limits.

Some members, like Melissa Frank from the 2nd Ward, expressed concern about public safety, including dogs and those with PTSD. 1st Ward member Ken Bodkins wished to seek input from local police and fire department personnel on the matter.

With debate occurring and no events on the horizon involving fireworks until New Year’s Eve, the council agreed not to suspend rules to pass the measure Tuesday evening.

Concurring with Mayor Tom O’Leary, the council decided to allow people a chance to comment for a few weeks before moving forward.

An ordinance to petition the county on the annexation of nearly 50 acres of the Powers Reservoir back into Galion City limits was then analyzed. The council will also await public comments on this issue.

In addition, O’Leary reported that the State Route 598 construction project is moving along “as well as one could expect.” Autumn weather, including the current cold stretch, will impact how much asphalt gets placed down in the coming weeks.

Leaf pickup also continues across Galion, as long as the weather permits.