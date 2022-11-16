YMCA Bowl-A-Thon a record-setting success

GALION- Carrying the theme of “Patriotic Pride,” due to its occurrence on Veterans Day, the Galion YMCA’s annual Bowl-a-Thon reached a new level of success this year.

Fourteen teams and 68 bowlers gathered at Victory Lanes on a chilly Friday night for a fun charitable event. They helped the best-ever year for fundraising, with this year’s bowl-a-thon raising $10,762, surpassing 2019.

“We are truly grateful for the support from the businesses and companies that support the bowl-a-thon, and all the people who bowl and raise funds for the cause,” YMCA Director of Operations Terry Gribble said. “Many families and individuals will benefit from this successful event.”

Donations help the YMCA to provide memberships, summer camp scholarships, youth sports leagues, and other financial assistance.

Gribble, who previously served as CEO for more than three decades, started the bowling event in 2010 to kick off the annual sustaining campaign, which transpires in November and December.

He told the Inquirer earlier this month that, thanks to the campaign, “No one is turned away from having a YMCA membership.”

Corporate sponsors for the 2022 edition were Avita Health, First Federal Bank of Ohio, Fox Plumbing and Heating, Horizon Animal Hospital, Galion LLC, Keep It Classy Car Wash, Ralphie’s Sports Eatery, H&K Watkins, My Floors, Wagner Law Firm, and Snyder Funeral Home —Richardson Davis Chapel.

The YMCA thanks the “wonderful owners” at Victory Lanes and all the volunteers who helped put this year’s bowl-a-thon together.

