Call for College Students to Apply to Be Substitute Teachers

MANSFIELD – The need for substitute teachers is great. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for college students to apply as substitute teachers to work in a number of area school districts.

Current college students may apply at Mid-Ohio ESC for substitute teaching positions by submitting an application and the application fee. Applicants must also complete fingerprinting for BCI and FBI background checks. Mid-Ohio ESC must receive print copies of background checks. Fingerprinting can be completed at the Mid-Ohio ESC office for a fee. Appointments are required. Apply for a Temporary Substitute License – 1 Year (Non-Bachelors) through the Ohio Department of Education using Mid-Ohio ESC’s IRN number 123521. Please do not apply for a new Ohio Department of Education license prior to submitting the Mid-Ohio ESC Substitute Teacher Application.

Candidates with just a high school diploma may apply to be a substitute at Abraxas, Crestview, F.I.R.S.T., Lexington, Lucas, Madison, Ontario, *Pioneer Career and Technology Ctr., and Wynford. A school interview is required. Districts requiring an Associate’s Degree (or 48 Sem/72 Qtr Hrs) for subs are Colonel Crawford, Crestline, *Galion, Highland, Hillsdale, *Mansfield City, Mt. Gilead, and Northmor. Starred districts need to be contacted directly for hiring.

Potential candidates with questions can call Mid-Ohio ESC at 419-774-5520.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.