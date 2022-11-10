COLLEGE NEWS

Sarah Lipscomb Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA — Sarah Lipscomb of Bucyrus, Ohio, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Lipscomb was initiated at The University of Findlay.

Lipscomb is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Ohio University 2022 Summer Graduates

ATHENS— The following students graduated Ohio University in Summer 2022.

Jessica Bailey of Mansfield, OH, graduated with a MSN (Family Nurse Practitioner) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .

Gary Hardin Jr. of Mansfield, OH, graduated with a BSH majoring in Health Services Administration from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .

Jared Dixon to Participate in ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

FINDLAY,— Jared Dixon, of Galion, 44833, will participate in the University of Findlay theatre production, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Nov. 10-13, 2022 in the John and Hester Powell Grimm Theatre. Showtimes are as follows: Nov. 10-12 – 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13 – 2:00 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to showtime.

Dixon serves as lighting designer.

Dixon serves as lighting designer.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” is about two lovely young ladies in Victorian England who are determined to marry men called Earnest. Two young men who are not named Earnest are determined to find a way to marry those ladies. With the help of a misplaced manuscript, a mysterious handbag, and lots of cucumber sandwiches, almost everyone gets their happy ending. Oscar Wilde’s most frequently produced play, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” is a tour de force of sparkling wit and social satire.