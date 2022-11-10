Colonel Crawford 6th graders celebrate Heritage Day

NORTH ROBINSON – On October 6th, the 6th graders of William Crawford Intermediate School took part in the 6th Annual Heritage Day Festival. This was a special day of activities for students to see how life used to be in settlers’ times.

Principal April Bond said students had been reading the story Cabin on Trouble Creek. “The story is about two boys and their survival in the wilderness as the country was being settled,” she explained. “Heritage Day gives our students a glimpse into the things that needed to be done to live back then.”

Students took part in prepping and cooking multiple foods, including stew, apple pies, bread, snickerdoodle cookies, switchel, apple cider, and butter. They also learned to throw hatchets, shoot bows and arrows, start fires with flint and steel, and to hand sew. Students learned about furs and the fur trade, as well as trapping and hunting, along with blacksmithing and beekeeping. They also learned some local history, specifically the story of Colonel Crawford, the history of the cabin, and Shipwreck Sunday.

Both students and teachers appreciated the activities of the day. Gerri Ujvari, one of the volunteers for the day, called it a “great day for all. Makes learning lots of fun and the students enjoyed it as well as the adults.”

Bond said this day would not have been possible without the help of numerous staff and community members. “Mrs. Sarah Moore and her husband, Jeremy, as well as teachers, Matthew Hoover, Elisabeth Reed, and Carissa Sherk put a great deal of time and energy into planning this special, educational day. Along with Ted Bruner and the cabin gang as well as Josh Dyer, Chris Rothhaar, Rick Burgin, Mike Schafer, Doug Rader, Penny Cuffman, and Cindy Leonhart…they all came together to make an awesome experience for the kids at CC!”

Photos submitted