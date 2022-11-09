Galion YMCA’s Bowl-A-Thon returns

GALION- The Galion YMCA’s annual Bowl-a-Thon is on the horizon. With this year’s event being held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the 2022 theme is Patriotic Pride.

Teams of five will gather Friday, Nov. 11, at Victory Lanes on the south side of town from 7-9 p.m. for fun and camaraderie.

Donations help the YMCA to provide scholarships, memberships, access to summer day camps and youth sports leagues, along with other financial help for those needing assistance.

Current Director of Operations Terry Gribble — the Galion YMCA’s former CEO for 33 years — started the bowl-a-thon in 2010 as the organization’s “big event” to raise funds for their annual sustaining campaign, which occurs every November and December.

“The money raised for the campaign goes into our annual gifts’ budget line. The funds raised goes to help sponsor memberships for people in need,” Gribble explained. “No one is turned away from having a YMCA membership, and we can do this by the funds raised from the annual campaign.”

The YMCA also does a mail campaign where they send letters to previous donors, like members of the Y, friends of the Y, and local businesses.

Between the bowl-a-thon and letter campaign, Gribble says around $30,000 is gathered. For the 10 bowling events over the recent years, nearly $80,000 has been raised.

The bowl-a-thon committee is comprised of volunteers and staff who help organize the annual event.

Past themes include Back to the 1970s; Football Frenzy; Shake, Rattle, & Roll; Hawaiian Luau; Buckeye; Cleveland Rocks; Tiger Pride; Movie Magic; and Wild West.

Corporate sponsors for this year are Avita Health, First Federal Bank of Ohio, Horizon Animal Hospital, Galion LLC, Keep It Classy Car Wash, Ralphies, Horizon Animal Hospital, H&K Watkins, Fox Plumbing and Heating, My Floors, Wagner Law Firm, and Snyder Funeral Home —Richardson Davis Chapel.

Theme will be ‘Patriotic Pride’