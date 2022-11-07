Upcoming appointments for immunization

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – November 9, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, November 9. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

**The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8th at the Health

Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – November 16, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, November 16 (last appointment slot is 5:40 pm). Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – November 23, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, November 23. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.