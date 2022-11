GALION- The 2022 Light Ohio Blue First Responder Challenge ran from September 11 through September 30, with just under 50,000 votes cast. Galion Police Department was a winner in LE Category 4. All award winners were recognized Wednesday, October 12 at Hilliard’s First Responder Park.

