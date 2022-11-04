Narcotic search warrant executed in Galion

GALION- On November 3, 2022 the deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Special Deputies Unit and METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 222 Fellow St., Galion, Ohio. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a multi month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Galion Police Department.

Arrested was Jalil Holt (Age 37) and Jessica Foust (Age 34). Holt was the target of the investigation. Deputies seized approximately 95 grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, prescription medication, marijuana, currency and drug paraphernalia. The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $10,000.00.

Foust also had active warrants out of the Mansfield Police Department and Crestline Police Department.

Both Holt and Foust are currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still being investigated by the Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at Metrich at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com

