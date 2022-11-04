GHS Class of 1972 holds 50th Reunion

GALION- The Galion High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th Reunion this year with activities beginning on Wednesday, September 21st and lasting through Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The celebration began with a gathering on Wednesday at the Smith Family Farm in Morrow County. On Thursday evening, a group met at the Elks Club in Galion to decorate for the dinner scheduled on Saturday night. After decorating, some of the group participated in a Euchre Tournament. Friday’s events began at the Big Four Depot where a large group of classmates and friends met for a luncheon that was hosted by Jon Smolko and Debbie (Halm) Lewis. Music at the luncheon was provided by Jon Smolko, Mike Mackey, and Mike Byrns. On Friday evening, a large group of classmates met at Heise Park to watch the Galion Tigers pull out an upset win against the Shelby Whippets in Week 6 of the 2022/2023 football season. While at the game, an announcement was made to recognize the Class of ‘72 in attendance. Afterward, several classmates and friends gathered at the 1803 Taproom.

The celebration continued on Saturday morning at the Big Four Depot, where a large group met for coffee, donuts, and baked goods. Then, the group met at the Galion Historical Center’s Hayden-Helfrich Museum for a guided tour with Tanesha Pickering and Rich Henry. Following the museum tour, Tim and Connie Musselman, owners of the Howard House, welcomed the group for a tour of their beautiful home.

Saturday evening, close to 100 classmates and their spouses met at the Elks Club for a delicious dinner prepared by Jeremy Guy of the Elks Club and graciously paid for by Matt Smith. The tables were decorated with orange and blue glass trivets and flickering candles. The trivets were arranged on a wooden holder designed, made and donated by Dan Stinehelfer. The trivets were made at the Mansfield Art Center by Janet Ellsworth, Dee Volk, Sandy Powell, Sandy Ricker, Polly Harrington, Sybil (Wolfrum) Burskey, and Rena Lovely. The trivets were given as door prizes along with orange and blue candles purchased at CrossRoads Candle Company in Bucyrus.

Smith started the night off by welcoming the Class of ‘72 and playing “Stand Up and Cheer” on his trumpet. Al Lepley led the class in prayer before dinner was served. For the main course, the Elks served a delicious steak and chicken dinner. For dessert, classmates enjoyed a beautifully decorated cake featuring a “Galion Tiger” and cupcakes decorated with orange and blue sprinkles made by Buehler’s Market in Galion. They were also able to enjoy some orange and blue sugar cookies made by Jodie (Nutt) Turner.

While at the reunion, classmates and spouses enjoyed looking at two memorabilia tables and reminiscing while listening to classmates Dean Gledhill, Mike Mackey, and Larry Lovely (Class of 1971) performing “oldies” songs. A memorial table was decorated with a flickering candle and photo frames designed by Dee and Abby Volk (Class of 2003) in remembrance of the fifty classmates who have passed away. The photo frames featured the photos and names of each classmate, written in calligraphy by Rosie (Champion) Faulds (Class of 1967).

The class picture was taken by classmate, Craig Alguire of Photorama. Dee Volk and Betsy (Ryon) Willis conducted a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction with items donated by classmates. The money raised was given to the class treasury.

Smith reminded all to keep updating their addresses on the Facebook Page or to larryrenalovely @yahoo.com.

This year’s reunion committee consisted of Matt Smith, Jodie (Nutt) Turner, Sandy (Keller) Powell, Dee (Trumpler) Volk, Janet (Bilsing) Ellsworth, Amy (Nieto) Fawzi (Facebook Page), Kris (Jones) Keesee (decorating), Mike Mateer, and Rena (Champion) Lovely. Mike Burdette secured the use of the Elks Club and name tags were designed by Janet Ellsworth, and Sandy Powell. The reunion committee would like to thank everyone who attended this week’s activities; and to those classmates who were unable to attend, you were missed! The Class of ’72 is looking forward to our next class reunion in 2027, themed “Stay Alive for 55!”

Galion High School Class of 1972. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_Galion-Class-1972.jpg Galion High School Class of 1972.