CRAWFORD COUNTY PARK EVENTS

Saw-Whet Owls

Friday, November 4 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Secretive and nocturnal, Saw-whets are Ohio’s smallest owl. With a handful of nesting records in Ohio, Saw-whets breed mostly in northern boreal forests, with some venturing south in the fall and winter months. The Crawford Park District welcomes bird bander Bob Placier as he brings his mist nets back to Lowe-Volk to gather data on these diminutive owls. A PowerPoint presentation will be followed by checks of the mist nets in the hopes of catching a few of these nocturnal flyers. Between net checks, there will be a campfire to enjoy the fall evening. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight! Fun for the whole family! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Fall Bird Banding

Saturday, November 5 8am-12pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District invites all bird enthusiasts out for this popular program. Fall bird banding gives us insight into bird populations that remain in or come to Crawford County for the winter. Bob Placier will have his nets open to see who is hanging around this time of year. Fun for all ages! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Nature Hike

Sunday, November 6 3pm Daughmer Savanna, 786 Marion-Melmore Rd.

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley for an autumn hike through the savanna.

The russet colors of the grassland habitat at Daughmer make a pleasing display in November. And, the bird activity at this time is radically different from what is experienced during the summer months. Daughmer Savannah is located at 786 Marion-Melmore Road just north of SR 294. Look for information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District by visiting their web site at www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or by visiting our Facebook page.

Little Explorers: Leaves

Monday, November 7 5pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Little Explorers is an interactive program offered by the Crawford Park District for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and engaging toddlers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore our beautiful fall foliage! Please dress for the weather. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

