Galion Schools hosting special Thanksgiving mobile food pantry Nov. 9

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, November 9.

Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more for income eligible families in Crawford County from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on November 9.

This special event is limited to the first 500 households that complete the registration process at this link – https://freshtrak.com/register/event/127069. Registration closes on Monday, November 7. Once registered, a code will be provided. All registered households are asked to save and bring their registration code. Each vehicle will need to provide their code to enter the distribution. Due to school being in session on Galion City School’s campus, households are asked not to show up before 3:00 PM in order to prevent traffic disturbances for student pick-ups and school bus arrivals and departures.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

● Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

● Please remain in your vehicle

● Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle

● Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area

● Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items

● Two households per vehicle

Families with questions can call 419.468.3134, ext. 13549. The Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers.

In the past, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio has partnered with Galion City Schools for a food drive. On Nov. 9, the district will host aThanksgiving Mobile Drive Thru Pantry in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_IMG_4632.jpg In the past, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio has partnered with Galion City Schools for a food drive. On Nov. 9, the district will host aThanksgiving Mobile Drive Thru Pantry in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.