General Election to be held Nov. 8

CRAWFORD COUNTY- Voters will be heading to the polls to vote for a wide range of issues and candidates for the General Election which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Some of the candidates running for state positions include:

*For Governor and Lieutenant Governor:

Republican Mike DeWine and Jon Husted

Democratic Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens

*For U.S. Senate:

Democratic Tim Ryan

Republican JD Vance

*For County Commissioner

Republican County Commissioner Tim Ley (Full Term Commencing 1-1-2023), running unopposed.

*For County Auditor

Republican Robyn M. Sheets (Full Term Commencing 3-13-2023), running unopposed.

To view a complete list of all the candidates running visit www.crawfordcountyohioboe.gov.

Some of the state issues that will be on the ballot are as follows:

*Proposed Constitutional Amendment- to require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.

*Proposed Constitutional Amendment to prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.

Regarding a Crawford County issue, voters will be presented with Issue 4, the hot topic of wind farms.

The issue is as follows from the Crawford County Board of Elections:

“To approve the designation of the unincorporated portions of Crawford County as a restricted area prohibiting large or economically significant wind farms as defined by the Ohio Revised Code as passed by the Board of Commissioners of Crawford County in Resolution 2022-200.”

Regarding this issue, if voters want to have the wind farm development banned, then voters would vote ‘yes’. Those who are in support of wind farms would cast ‘no’ as their vote.

In Galion, there will be two local issues on the ballot for voters to decide upon. The first issue involves Galion 1B with allowing the sale of wine and mixed beverage to be permitted on Sunday by R Galion 1B Chandat, L.LC., (dba 24 Store/Valero) an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit. This business operates a carryout/grocery store at 1492 State Route 598, Galion, Ohio.

The second issue is also the sale of wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor be permited for sale Galion 2A on Sunday by BPOE Lodge 1191 an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit. This business operates as a fraternal organization at 212 Harding Way E., Galion, Ohio.

In the Village of Crestline, there is an additional tax on the ballot for safety services including police, fire and ambulance. The issue is as follows from the Crawford County Board of Elections:

“An additional tax for the benefit of the Village of Crestline, for the purpose of safety services such as police, fire and ambulance, at a rate not exceeding 9.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.95 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.”

For a complete list of candidates and issues on the ballot visit www.crawfordcountyohioboe.gov.