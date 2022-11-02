Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

Congressman Bob Latta speaking in Crestline, Nov. 3

Crawford County’s new Congressman, Bob Latta, from Bowling Green, Ohio is speaking at “The Hub” on the Village Square in Crestline, Ohio on November 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM. Congressman Latta will be speaking about his goals in Congress as he serves as the county’s representative. This speaking event is part of the Crawford County Republican Central Committee’s Century Club Dinner. Tickets are $35 per person or for two tickets and a century club membership $100.00. For more information contact Linda Horning Pitt at 614-364-6771 or [email protected]

Night of Worship, Nov. 5

The Crestline United Methodist Church, 202 N.Thoman St., is hosting a Night of Worship, featuring the Stover’s and the Olive Tree Praise Band, and special guests Savannah Love and Noah Jay, November 5, meal 5:30pm with music starting at 6pm. Heather’s book “The Change in Us” will be available for $15. Cash only!

Novelist Speaking, Nov. 7

Edgar Award-winning novelist Mindy McGinnis will be speaking and signing books at the Galion Public Library Community Room at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 7.

The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by the Galion Public Library in collaboration with the Friends of the Library.

Reservations are not necessary but seating is limited. Call the library for questions at 419-468-3203.

