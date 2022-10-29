College News

Local college students earn scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA— Students from our area were among over 700 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. BW has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends. Over 430 named scholarships provide more than $4.7 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from BW. In addition, they carry on the donors’ legacies through the lives of the students who receive their support. The scholarships vary in requirements, with many specifying financial need, a course of study, involvement on campus or a commitment to excellence in a particular field. The following local students earned scholarships:

Cori Wentz of Mansfield, a graduate of Ontario High School majoring in finance, earned the C.A. Peterson Scholarship.

Kate Wildenthaler of Galion, a graduate of Galion High School majoring in public relations, earned the George & Fran Boyer Scholarship.

Ohio Wesleyan Students Present 2022 Summer Science Research Findings

DELAWARE— Ohio Wesleyan University students shared the results of their 2022 summer science research projects Oct. 6 during the university’s 30th annual Patricia Belt Conrades Summer Science Research Symposium.

Forty-five students presented information and answered questions about their original, mentored research during the two-hour symposium. Local students presenting research and their projects were:

Zoe Swanson of Mansfield, OH, presented “Do Female House Wrens (Troglodytes aedon) Have Personalities?” Her research was conducted at Ohio Wesleyan.