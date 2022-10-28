Bucyrus Board of Education recognizes students for kindness

BUCYRUS-The Bucyrus City Schools Board of Education recognized a special group of students during its regular meeting October 20.

Bucyrus Elementary School students Aiden Fisher and Giovanni Smith, along with Bucyrus Secondary School student Charlie Stowe were recognized as Stoney’s Kind Kids for displaying kindness towards their classmates, teachers, staff members and others throughout the school day.

The recognition program, started in honor of the late Chuck Stone, “Stoney”, is designed to not only recognize current Bucyrus students, but it also serves to honor Chuck and the Bucyrus staff members that showed him kindness during his time as a Bucyrus student.

“Stoney never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile,” his wife Sandy said. “He was shown an immense amount of kindness and grace while he was a student in the Bucyrus City Schools by countless teachers, coaches, and staff members, and this is our families’ way of honoring those individuals, as well as Chuck.”

Aiden Fisher, a student in Mrs. Keckler’s class, was recognized because he is always helping his classmates with coloring and reading books. He is almost always smiling and polite.

Giovanni Smith, a student Ms. Robertson’s class, was recognized because he is the first to congratulate classmates on a job well done or to offer a quick word of encouragement. He is polite and almost always remembers his manners by saying “Please” and “Thank You”. Giovanni is truly an all-around kind young man.

Charlie Stowe, a 7th grade student, was recognized because she shows up every day ready to do her school work, usually with a smile on her face! She pays attention and jumps in to help others. She has been seen holding doors open for both students and adults in the building. Staff members share that Charlie is polite and is a great conversationalist–often asking teachers how THEY are doing.

“I had the opportunity to work with Chuck throughout my career and he was one of the kindest people you would ever meet,” Bucyrus interim Superintendent Bob Britton said. “I am proud of Aiden, Giovanni, and Charlie for showing kindness to others and being the first to be recognized as Stoney’s Kind Kids.”

In addition to being recognized during the meeting, the students were also recognized during the school day in their respective building. Every student selected as a Stoney’s Kind Kid also receives a t-shirt and a $10 Subway gift card.

“Our goal is to help support growing a culture of kindness in the district,” Sandy said. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Bucyrus City Schools to make this goal a reality.”

