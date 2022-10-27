Fairview Cemetery receives new equipment

GALION — Fairview Cemetery has a shiny new toy to use at their cemetery. A purchase of a Track Hoe was fully funded by grants from the Walter R. Hessenauer Charitable Trust and Ralph E. Boyd Foundation.

“We are very grateful for the generosity and financial support of the Hessenauer Trust and the Boyd Foundation,” Cathy Moneysmith, President of Fairview Cemetery Association said.

In terms of what the excavator will be used for, there will be multiple things. The excavator will be use for landscaping repairs, tree and stump work, digging, monument maintenance and more.

“This excavator will assist the Fairview Cemetery in its efforts to maintain its property and provide quality service to the community.”

So far, Fairview Cemetery has one employee trained to use the new equipment. The plan is to train more employees to be able to use the Track Hoe.

A look at the new Track Hoe that Fairview Cemetery is going to begin to use. Submitted