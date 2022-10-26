Galion Middle School to host 5th Annual Spooktacular

GALION – On Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the Galion Middle School (GMS) leadership team will host its fifth annual Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat event at 474 Portland Way N, Galion, OH 44833.

Galion families with children from pre-k (toddler) to grade 5 are invited to walk the halls of GMS collecting treats along the way. The entrance fee for this event will be one canned, non-perishable food donation per family.

Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said, “Spooktacular is a great opportunity for our younger students to interact with the middle and high school students who take an instrumental role in putting on this event. The kids have a blast every year and we are so glad to be continuing this beloved tradition.”

Galion City Schools clubs and organizations will have tables with representatives and volunteers passing out candy to children and families. All trick-or-treaters must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

