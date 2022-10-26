Advanced Fiber Technology announces million-dollar investment in Bucyrus facilities

BUCYRUS – Advanced Fiber Technology announced that they have completed a one-million-dollar investment project for machinery and equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park location in Bucyrus. AFT currently employs 25 people across their manufacturing facility and two warehouses, totaling 150,000 sf.

“Advanced Fiber Technology has enjoyed great success in Bucyrus and Crawford County, and we’re happy to continue to invest here,” said Adam Weiser, Branch Manager at AFT. “We’re excited about how this project will increase our efficiency and continue to move the business forward.”

Advanced Fiber Technology (AFT) celebrated 20 years of manufacturing in 2021. The company began with system design, fabrication, and installation of manufacturing solutions to convert recycled wastepaper into end products. In 2001, the company established its own 22,500 sf manufacturing facility in Bucyrus to convert wastepaper into insulation and fiber products and has since grown to a 90,000-sf facility with customers across the U.S. and in Asia.

“It is always great to see existing companies investing in Bucyrus,” commented Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser. “Our community is no stranger to manufacturers reducing in size or leaving altogether, so seeing a local manufacturer purchasing equipment and machinery in our community is encouraging.”