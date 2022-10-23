Four Area Chambers of Commerce to hold Route 30 Business Expo

The Bucyrus Area Chamber, Carey Chamber, Galion-Crestline Area Chamber, and Wyandot Chamber are pleased to announce the Route 30 Business Expo to be held Tuesday, October 25th from 4pm to 7pm at the Sycamore Event Center located at 3498 State Highway 103 in Sycamore. The Route 30 Expo will showcase nearly 50 community businesses and organizations, offering ample time for business-to-business networking across a tri-county area.

“This event gives our business community a chance to highlight their products and services to others in the area,” says Wyandot Chamber Executive Director Sherri Wagner. “We are excited to hold the event this year in Sycamore and hope it is a success for our communities and our businesses.”

The 2022 Route 30 Expo is presented by title sponsor Blanchard Valley Health System with Media Sponsor North Central Ohio Media Group. Gold sponsors of this year’s expo are Avita Health System and Sycamore Event Center. Silver sponsors are Apex Clean Energy and Ohio Health.

The event will begin at 4:00pm on Tuesday, October 25th at the Sycamore Event Center, 3498 State Highway 103, Sycamore and will conclude at 7:00pm. Individual snacks will be available as well as a cash bar during the event. Chamber members, their guests, and community members will be admitted at no cost.

For more information on the Route 30 Business Expo, visit www.wyandotchamber.com/events or contact Sherri Wagner at the Wyandot Chamber of Commerce or call 419.294.3349.