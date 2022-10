GALION- Before the Tigers took the field against Marion Pleasant, members of the 2022 Homecoming Court walked across the field and joined each other for the crowning of king and queen. The Tigers celebrated their Homecoming game by defeating Marion Pleasant with a score of 41-21. Next up, the Tigers will take on River Valley on Friday, October 22.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_DSC05625.jpg Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_DSC05626.jpg Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_DSC05627.jpg Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_DSC05629.jpg Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_DSC05633.jpg Photos by Brandon Little Galion Inquirer