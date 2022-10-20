2022 Crawford SWCD Forestry Workshop to be held

CRAWFORD COUNTY- The 2022 Crawford SWCD Forestry Workshop will be October 22nd from 10AM to noon. Present will be ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasives species and the various programs available for forestry assistance. This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered. This workshop will be held outdoors and participants are to dress according to weather conditions. This tour will require participants to traverse uneven terrain and hills. The woodlot is located at 1349 Olentangy Rd, Galion (See map for location). Please RSVP by October 21st to the Crawford SWCD office by phone at 419-562-8280 ext. 3.

