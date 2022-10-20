Leaf collection set to kick off in Galion

GALION- The Galion Service Department will begin leaf collection later this week. City residents may rake leaves into the tree lawn in front of their homes for pick up. Crews try to hit each neighborhood every 7-10 days depending on manpower.

-Do not park vehicles directly in front of leaf piles.

-Please avoid putting leaves in the road or over storm drains.

-Do not include branches, wood chips or other yard waste materials, as this may damage the equipment. Yard waste may be taken to the Taylor Road Composting Facility on Oct. 21 and 22, and Nov. 18 and 19, open from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. each of those dates.