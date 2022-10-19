GALION POLICE REPORTS

Oct. 10
Galion Fleet Parts reported that a van was stolen, as well as tools.
A report was made of stolen items from a vehicle on South Street.
Juveniles were trespassed from McDonald’s after stealing a traffic cone, according to a report.
A male was arrested on a warrant out of Ottawa County.
Oct. 11
There was a non-injury accident reported on Bucyrus Road.
Oct. 12
A person reported they were being stalked at Amman’s Reservoir and info was taken for a report.
There was a report made of thefts from cars on Orange Street.
Oct. 13
The Ashtray reported that two items were stolen.
Police took a report on an unruly juvenile on Dawsett Avenue.
A caller reported that two dogs tried to attack them on East Payne Avenue.
There was a female arrested on a warrant after a report of a vehicle hitting a child.
A male was arrested on an OVI charge on West Parson Street.
Oct. 14
Ralphie’s reported that they had an employee assaulted.
A report was made of a stolen dog on South Street.
Oct. 15
The Ashtray reported that their was a broken window on arrival.
There was a report of a group fight on South Union Street.
Information submitted by the Galion Police Department.