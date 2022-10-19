GALION POLICE REPORTS

Oct. 10

Galion Fleet Parts reported that a van was stolen, as well as tools.

A report was made of stolen items from a vehicle on South Street.

Juveniles were trespassed from McDonald’s after stealing a traffic cone, according to a report.

A male was arrested on a warrant out of Ottawa County.

Oct. 11

There was a non-injury accident reported on Bucyrus Road.

Oct. 12

A person reported they were being stalked at Amman’s Reservoir and info was taken for a report.

There was a report made of thefts from cars on Orange Street.

Oct. 13

The Ashtray reported that two items were stolen.

Police took a report on an unruly juvenile on Dawsett Avenue.

A caller reported that two dogs tried to attack them on East Payne Avenue.

There was a female arrested on a warrant after a report of a vehicle hitting a child.

A male was arrested on an OVI charge on West Parson Street.

Oct. 14

Ralphie’s reported that they had an employee assaulted.

A report was made of a stolen dog on South Street.

Oct. 15

The Ashtray reported that their was a broken window on arrival.

There was a report of a group fight on South Union Street.

Information submitted by the Galion Police Department.

