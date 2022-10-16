GALION POLICE REPORTS

Oct. 4

There was a non-injury accident reported on Portland Way.

A female was evicted after squatting inside of a home for a period of time on Clay Street.

An individual reported money was stolen from their bank account on Harding Way East.

Oct. 5

A male was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated on Harding Way West.

A male was arrested on a felony warrant out of Hocking County on Charles Street.

There was a male arrested on a felony warrant on North Washington Street.

Oct. 6

A male was arrested for a warrant after being found sleeping in a car on Libby Lane.

Two people were given a summons after a fight on Railroad Street.

Oct. 7

There was a report made at Moto Mart for stolen lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Flick Packaging reported that a dumpster was on fire.

A citation was issued to a male for driving under suspension on Portland Way South.

Oct. 8

A bike was reported stolen from Circle K.

An elderly female was taken to the hospital after being located safely. The female suffered from dementia.

Oct. 9

A male was given a warning for trespassing at Galion Arms Apartments.

There was a report made of a stolen phone at Dollar General on Harding Way East.

A male was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated on Third Avenue.

The information is provided by the Galion Police Department.

