GALION POLICE REPORTS

Oct. 4
There was a non-injury accident reported on Portland Way.
A female was evicted after squatting inside of a home for a period of time on Clay Street.
An individual reported money was stolen from their bank account on Harding Way East.
Oct. 5
A male was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated on Harding Way West.
A male was arrested on a felony warrant out of Hocking County on Charles Street.
There was a male arrested on a felony warrant on North Washington Street.
Oct. 6
A male was arrested for a warrant after being found sleeping in a car on Libby Lane.
Two people were given a summons after a fight on Railroad Street.
Oct. 7
There was a report made at Moto Mart for stolen lottery tickets and cigarettes.
Flick Packaging reported that a dumpster was on fire.
A citation was issued to a male for driving under suspension on Portland Way South.
Oct. 8
A bike was reported stolen from Circle K.
An elderly female was taken to the hospital after being located safely. The female suffered from dementia.
Oct. 9
A male was given a warning for trespassing at Galion Arms Apartments.
There was a report made of a stolen phone at Dollar General on Harding Way East.
A male was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated on Third Avenue.
