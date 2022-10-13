Crestline Lions Club completes Fall into Service Project

CRESTLINE- On Sunday October 9th, the Crestline Lions Club completed their 2nd Annual Fall into Service Project at the Little League Complex in Crestline.

The project consisted of scraping and painting the concession stand and bathroom facility at the complex. Supplies for the project were donated by Holcker Hardware and Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home. A total of seven Crestline Lions participated in the project that further improved the facility.

The motto of the Lions is “We Serve” and the project aligned well with the mission of serving the community. Crestline Lions Club President Janelle Grube stated, “I was very happy with the response I received from the club regarding the project, and I was happy with the results we achieved”.

Chartered on May 12th, 1949, the Crestline Lions Club has served the Crestline community for over 70 years. Other projects of the Crestline Lions Club include the annual Subs For Sight fundraiser which benefits the clubs Sight Fund, and the BBQ Chicken Dinner fundraiser that raises funds for the Crestline fireworks display.

The Crestline Lions Club and Club Branch meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The Crestline Lions Club meets at 7pm in the basement of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline and the Club Branch meets at Noon in the meeting room at VFW Post 2920.

The club is always looking for new members and anyone interested can call Membership Chair Clayton Herold at 419-689-3711.

