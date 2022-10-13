Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast highlights Connections Weekend

GALION- Verl Stevenson began the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast in Galion more than 40 years ago to help raise funds for Kiwanis programs.

The gathering used to be held in the spring at the YMCA, but since 2009, the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with Galion City Schools to hold the event at the Galion Intermediate School during “Connections Weekend” each fall.

The 2022 version will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8-10:30 a.m. A donation of $7 is welcome, while children under 8 eat free. It is advised to park on the north side of the building.

Funds that are raised go toward important community projects, like assisting Galion Senior Scholarships, Key Club, Kiwanis Kids Toy Drive, and sponsoring activities like Safety Town, the Crawford County Fair, Boy Scouts, and other events helping to support youth in the Galion Community.

In a previous year, groups collaborated with a local nursing home to help provide aid for relief from Hurricane Katrina.

“During the event, there is always great fellowship with community members, Galion City School students, and Kiwanis members,” Galion-Crestline Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones said.

At the event, students from the Student Lighthouse Leadership Team will help to serve the food to those in attendance. Galion Showtunes and choir members also perform during the event on the stage.

Kiwanis members and community partners donate all items, so all proceeds go to back into the community. Galion Kiwanis specifically is 501c4 with a mission to help the youth of Galion.

Other Connections Weekend events include a pep rally Thursday evening, Oct. 13; Career Day at Galion Middle School all day Friday, Oct. 14; a 5K run/walk Saturday morning, Oct. 15; and Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Dinner at the middle school on Saturday evening.

