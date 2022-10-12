Absentee ballots arrive at Crawford Co. Board of Elections

CRAWFORD COUNTY- Absentee ballots have arrived at the Crawford County Board of Elections for the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. You may vote by coming into the office during the following hours:

o 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 through Friday, October 14, 2022.

o 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday, October 17, 2022 through Friday, October 21, 2022.

o 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday, October 24, 2022 through Friday, October 28, 2022.

o 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, October 29, 2022.

o 8:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., Monday, October 30, 2022 through Friday, November 4, 2022.

o 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., Saturday, November 5, 2022.

o 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, November 6, 2022.

o 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 7, 2022.

You may also apply by mail. We have a form you can request or just write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed if it is a different address, your date of birth, the last 4 digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of election, a statement that you are a qualified elector. Please sign your name.

Absentee balloting by mail ends on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at noon.

Absentee balloting in person ends Monday, November 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Our office will be open until 2:00 p.m. on that day for absentee voting.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the BOARD OF ELECTIONS OFFICE by 7:30 p.m. on election day. Please note that our office has moved across the street to 112 E. Mansfield St. in the Lower Level of the County Administration Building.

If anyone has any questions they should call the Board of Elections Office at 562-8721.