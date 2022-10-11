Galion Homecoming and Connections Weekend kick-off

GALION — Galion City School District is gearing up for Connections Weekend, a weekend celebrating not only Tiger alumni but current students and their achievements.

Setting the tone Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening is the Galion High School Choir at 6 p.m.

An old-fashioned pep rally will send spirits roaring on Thursday, along with a celebratory bonfire and GHS and alumni band practice from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Throughout the school day on Friday (Oct. 14), returning alumni will share their career experiences with Galion Middle School students at Career Day. That evening, the Homecoming Game kicks off at 7 p.m. versus the Pleasant High School Spartans. Homecoming King and Queen will be announced prior to kick off, so be sure to get there early! The halftime performance will showcase the Tiger Band and its alumni.

“Homecoming weekend is such an exciting time for our community,” said Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “We are grateful for the support our alumni continue to show our district and their commitment to our students and their education.”

The homecoming festivities will continue on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will take place at Galion Intermediate from 8-10:30 a.m., and the Connections 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk will be at Galion Middle School from 9-10 a.m.

The 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner will conclude the events at Galion Middle School beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. This year’s inductees include Professor David S. Campbell (Class of 1959), Herbert Durtschi (Class of 1973), Dr. Terry Jobe, D.D.S. (Class of 1973), Lynn Stowe (Class of 1973), Brian L. Treisch (Class of 1974), Mayor Tom O’Leary (Class of 1974), and Patricia and Timothy Miller (Outstanding Educators).

“The sense of nostalgia that comes with homecoming is definitely stirring this week,” said Allerding. “Tiger spirit is at an all time high, and we are excited to welcome our community to our campus for an exciting weekend of activities.”

The connection weekend schedule is available in the Fall Edition of the Galion City School District newsletter and on the Galion Alumni Association website.

Galion’s 2022 Homecoming Court as pictured in front row: Reagan Ivy, Anna Ruiz, Julia Aumend, Emma Von Der Hofen, Ella Payne; back Row: Ryder McCabe, Brodyn Butcher, Landon Kurtzman, Jack Hart; not Pictured is Braylen Hart. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG-6802.jpg Galion’s 2022 Homecoming Court as pictured in front row: Reagan Ivy, Anna Ruiz, Julia Aumend, Emma Von Der Hofen, Ella Payne; back Row: Ryder McCabe, Brodyn Butcher, Landon Kurtzman, Jack Hart; not Pictured is Braylen Hart. Submitted