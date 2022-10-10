Council on Aging hopes to serve Thanksgiving meals to 300 seniors

BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging is looking for sponsors to help provide a free Thanksgiving meal to 300 senior citizens this November.

For many seniors, this holiday meal will be their only celebration of the season. The holiday meal will be served drive-thru/carryout at the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St. The meal includes ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, dinner roll, margarine, and pie catered by Special Occasions Catering.

Total cost to serve 300 meals is $2,835. Sponsorship levels include Platinum ($1,000), Gold ($500), Silver ($375), and Bronze ($200).

“You don’t have to be a business to help make this meal possible,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “Anyone can give any size donation and that will help to get a Thanksgiving meal to a senior citizen.”

“Each year we have a waitlist, and I expect we will once again have a waitlist. If donations surpass our goal, we’ll be able to provide more than 300 seniors a Thanksgiving meal,” Moody continued.

Sponsors are recognized in the Council on Aging’s newsletter “Senior Tidings” that reaches more than 900 homes and businesses, on the COA’s social media and website, as well as flyers and press releases.

Those interested in helping make this meal possible should contact Moody at 419-562-3050 ext. 236 or [email protected]

“This year we are also offering a sit-down Thanksgiving meal in Crestline, which is generously sponsored by Covert Manufacturing. This meal is only open to Crestline and Galion residents and a senior may only choose to receive one of our Thanksgiving meals (either our drive-thru in Bucyrus or this sit-down meal). The Crestline meal is limited to the first 40 pre-registered seniors,” Moody said. Seniors may begin signing up for the Crestline meal on Oct. 24.