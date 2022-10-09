Crawford County forms Healthy Living Coalition

BUCYRUS – Crawford County has formed a Healthy Living Coalition, to coordinate the Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) project, funded by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s State Physical Activity and Nutrition (SPAN) program. Crawford County Public Health is among 18 health districts selected by ODH for HEAL project work.

“Crawford County is ready to collaborate and make our communities a healthier place to live, work, and play,” said Lisa Workman, President of The Community Foundation for Crawford County and Co-Chair of the Healthy Living Coalition. “We are going to begin with Bucyrus City and then expand to the other communities in the county. We will aim for an inclusive, health in all policies approach to community projects.”

Kate Siefert, Health Commissioner, further explains that this project will hopefully lead to larger projects. “This project allows us to assess the existing conditions in the community for access to parks, walkable sidewalks, bike paths, safe routes to schools, locations of bike racks, and even the types of foods provided by agencies at public events and community meetings. We have a very diverse group involved in these assessments and our next steps will be to jointly decide what we want to do next.”

For more information about the health of the Crawford County community, please visit the Crawford County Public Health website to view the 2022 Community Health Assessment at www.crawfordhealth.org . If you would like to get involved with the Healthy Living Coalition, contact Crawford County Public Health at (419)562-5871.

About Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL)

The Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) project encourages local communities to build capacity for healthy eating and active living policy, systems and environmental (PSE) changes. The project is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) State Physical Activity and Nutrition (SPAN) grant.

A Capacity Building for Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) Project