Fall Fest to be held at Signature Healthcare

GALION- After the hard times of COVID, the residents are ready to see the sweet faces of their loving and supporting community. Signature Healthcare of Galion, located at 935 Rosewood Avenue, is hosting a Fall Fest on Thursday, October 13th from 4:30-7:00pm.

This event is free, open to the public, and the hope is to see a representative of businesses there. Some of the highlighting events of the fall fest will be a Pumpkin Drop with the local fire department, pumpkin decorating, cookie decorating, and more.

Signature Healthcare is seeking donations for their Fall Fest and would greatly appreciate business’ support. Please consider a donation of one of the items below, or a monetary donation towards supplies and prizes for the event. For the Pumpkin Drop, they are asking local Galion Businesses to “Sponsor” a pumpkin.

If anyone has any questions, please feel free to contact Signature Healthcare at 419-468-7544 and ask for Madalon Shade or the Quality-of-Life Director.