Upcoming immunization appts. at Galion City Health Dept.

GALION- Listed below are immunization appointments that will be taking place at the Galion City Health Department throughout the month of October.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – October 12, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, October 12. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

**The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 11th at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – October 19, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, October 19 (last appointment slot is 5:40 pm). Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – October 26, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, October 26. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.