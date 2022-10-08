2022 Crawford Co. Outstanding Senior Citizen selected

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce Mary Lee Minor as the 2022 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Current president of the Earth, Wind, and Flowers Garden Club, Ms. Minor is a powerhouse in her community and has been involved in several beautification projects, providing garden therapy to nursing home residents, and inspiration throughout Crawford County. The Mayor and Commissioners presented a proclamation to recognize her leadership and volunteerism.

In the presence of family, friends, and dignitaries, Mary Lee Minor was honored on Monday, September 19th at the Mid-Ohio Educational and Service Center hosted by Duana Patton, Chief Executive Officer at the Area Agency on Aging, and Nate Roshon, Corporate Board President.

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot).

Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors. They are then selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_Mary-Lee-Minor-1-.jpg