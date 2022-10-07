Honey Creek Wind, Bucyrus Area Chamber to host Open House on Oct. 12

BUCYRUS— Apex Clean Energy and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Renewable Energy Career and Business Open House to connect members of the Crawford County community with job and business opportunities associated with renewable energy projects in Crawford County and the surrounding region.

Honey Creek Wind would create hundreds of construction jobs, long term renewable energy careers, and generate a new source of long-term revenue for local schools, township governments, county services, and local farmers and landowners.

The project will have the capacity to generate up to 300 MW of clean energy, which is enough to power approximately 85,000 Ohio homes each year.

“Apex Clean Energy’s local vendor program helps connect local workers and businesses with our projects to ensure they are able to take advantage of the job and business opportunities these projects create in their community,” said Brian O’Shea, Director of Public Engagement for Apex Clean Energy.

Local farmers, landowners, and neighbors who have signed up to participate in the project will receive annual community lease payments that continue over the projected 30-year lifespan of the wind farm.

The project is expected to inject millions of dollars into Crawford County to support local merchants, contractors, and equipment suppliers.

Crawford County local governments and schools would see over $80 million in new revenue over the life of the project (about $2.7 million per year). Additionally, local economies will benefit from about $45 million in landowner payments, and the creation of over 100 jobs.

“Honey Creek Wind could be one of the largest economic development projects in Crawford County’s history,” O’Shea said. “It will create well over 100 construction jobs and millions of dollars in construction spending, which will help local contractors and businesses like hardware stores, gas stations, and even restaurants.”

To learn more about how your career or business could benefit from the Honey Creek Wind project, join Honey Creek Wind on October 12 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Trillium Event Center located at 1630 East Southern Avenue. Interested residents and business owners can RSVP for the event online at www.honeycreekwindpower.com/vendors.